Home
Product
ASCEND RunTracker + Notion Template
A tracker that helps runners log and display their progress
This notion template allows users to set distance goals, log runs, calculate required weekly pacing, record PBs and display their pacing over time. With a graph that shows the user's runs over time.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Running
,
Notion
by
Emma
About this launch
was hunted by
Harrison Wallace
in
Health & Fitness
,
Running
,
Notion
. Made by
Harrison Wallace
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
ASCEND RunTracker + Notion Template
is not rated yet. This is ASCEND RunTracker + Notion Template's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#50
Week rank
#228
