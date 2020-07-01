Discussion
Eddie Koranek
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I'm really excited to share Ascend with you. Before starting this project I was struggling with anxiety. A trigger for me was taking the stairs. Something about that climb was panic-inducing. It made my heart race and my head spin. In my mind what had been a daily task became on overwhelming obstacle. After months of avoiding the stairs my wonderful wife encouraged me to start small. Gradually baby steps became full flights and staircases became accomplishments. I set goals for myself and started going out of my way to take the stairs. I'd use the drinking fountain on a different floor at the office or park at the top of the parking deck just so I could take the stairs after work. Stair climbing became a game and I found myself wanting a way to keep track of all the flights I'd taken. Being an iOS developer I then did what I always do: I started making the app I wished existed. Now today I get to share it with you. Ascend integrates with Apple Health to show you all of your stair climbing activity recorded by your iPhone, Apple Watch, or any other HealthKit source. There are no ads and your personal information is always processed on device. It's entirely free to use with optional upgrades if you're so inclined. You can set personalized goals and see your progress throughout the day. It's colorful, dynamic, and true to iOS design. I hope it brings you some of the joy it brings me.
