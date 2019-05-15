Asana Counter Extension

If you do your project in Asana and willing to calculate points and tasks for velocity tracking, this extension will help. Asana counter counts each task and number of points assigned to it and summarizes it for each section in the list and the board views.
Vlad KorobovMaker@vladkorobov · Product Manager
I was annoyed by the manual calculation of points and the number of tasks in Asana each sprint and decided to make an extension to do that automatically. Points field should be a custom drop-down property with numbers and grey color! Watch the attached video for the instruction. Now SCRUMs would be easier for you if you are trying to do Agile in Asana. Note: Tasks don’t load right away, so scroll down the list to load all issues in the list and recalculate summary numbers. If you want to calculate something differently take the code of the plugin and improve it https://github.com/vkorobov-boos... Poll requests and bug reports are welcome.
