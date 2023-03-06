Products
This is the latest launch from Aryel
See Aryel’s 5 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Aryel Offline
Aryel Offline
Ranked #20 for today

Aryel Offline

Maximize your off- to online impact

Payment Required
A brand new way to do off- to online marketing campaigns, and to be memorable with Augmented Reality.
Launched in Marketing, SaaS, Augmented Reality by
Aryel
About this launch
Aryel
AryelAll-in-One Platform for Augmented Reality
26reviews
1.3K
followers
Aryel Offline by
Aryel
was hunted by
Mattia Salvi
in Marketing, SaaS, Augmented Reality. Made by
Mattia Salvi
,
Vincenzo Schifano
,
Luca Petri
,
Leonardo Persico
,
Amira Di Costanzo
,
Marco Angellotti
,
Agnese Pernice
and
Daniele G.
. Featured on March 6th, 2023.
Aryel
is rated 5/5 by 24 users. It first launched on November 26th, 2020.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#18