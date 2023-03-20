Products
This is the latest launch from Aryel
See Aryel’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Aryel Advertising
Aryel Advertising
Immersive ADV marketing is here
Visit
Upvote 13
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Outperform your ADV creatives with the power of 3D and Augmented Reality.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Advertising
,
Augmented Reality
by
Aryel
AssemblyAI
Ad
The largest trained, supervised speech recognition model
About this launch
Aryel
All-in-One Platform for Augmented Reality
25
reviews
399
followers
Follow for updates
Aryel Advertising by
Aryel
was hunted by
Mattia Salvi
in
Marketing
,
Advertising
,
Augmented Reality
. Made by
Mattia Salvi
,
Vincenzo Schifano
,
Luca Petri
,
Leonardo Persico
,
Amira Di Costanzo
,
Roberta Marino
,
Marco Angellotti
and
Agnese Pernice
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
Aryel
is rated
5/5 ★
by 23 users. It first launched on November 26th, 2020.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#23
Report