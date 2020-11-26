discussion
Mattia Salvi
MakerCo-Founder & CEO @Aryel
Hi Hunters! 🖖 I’m Mattia, Co-Founder & CEO at Aryel, the 1st WebAR platform that helps freelancers, SMEs and creative agencies to easily launch engaging augmented reality marketing campaigns in a snap and share it through a custom-URL. 🌟 Is Aryel the right tool for you? By integrating AR into their marketing mix, businesses can increase conversions and engagement up to 10x, increase CTR up to 25x, and finally close the gap between off-and online, thanks to reports and insights Aryel provides on campaigns, even the offline ones. Aryel is the best solution to grow your engagement rate and increase performance, sharing AR marketing experiences that make your brand shine. 🔥 Today, main Aryel features: – Create interactive scenes with a simple drag and drop interface, including 3D models, videos, audio, CTAs, and other assets. – Choose between different AR triggers, such as markers, images, geolocations, face-tracking, and surfaces. From here it’s up to you! – Share your campaigns through a simple-URL across different channels. – Access to third-party libraries, with over 300,000 AR-ready assets. – Explore infinite possibilities with white-label complete personalization. – Boost your performance with analytics and measuring goals and conversions. – Connect all your third-party tools to unlock more marketing features. 🤖 Join the 200+ users who are in love with our platform! +200 agencies and brands today are interested in Aryel, including 247/x, 900wine, AR Market, Covestro, Datalogic, dillo. Fratelli Beretta, JotUrl, Lavazza, Lhub Agency, NTS, Pomilio Blumm, Roads Agency, SoWhat, Winelivery... and many more! 🤩 For our launch on Product Hunt, don’t miss the opportunity to get lifetime access with One Time Purchase at 69$ instead of 948$ - you can find this insane deal on AppSumo: https://aryel.io/appsumo If you are a Web agency, Marketing agency, Publisher, Advertiser, Social media and Inbound marketer, Growth hacker, SME, CMO, Brand, Ecommerce, Retailer, don’t think twice and discover more at aryel.io or get in touch at hello@aryel.io - I’ll be glad to make a free demo!
Impressed! 😎 I’m a freelancer and I needed to create Augmented Reality experiences for a project of mine. My only problem is that don’t know how to code and my budget is limited. When I discovered Aryel I was a bit worried it could be hard for someone who’s not a developer or a techy geek to actually create Augmented Reality campaigns but I changed my mind as soon as I tried the builder. Easy to use, user-friendly and a lot of ready made assets. I can now share my experiences online with my clients and followers, with a link. Also, I can track and check performance and get feedback! 100% recommend!
@leonardo_ubbiali Thank you Leonardo! Glad to hear that!
The best platform for trasforming markers, images and places into interactive augmented reality experiences. The ultimate tool for freelancers and creative agencies. Simply!
Great tool. Love the fact that it is really focused on marketers needs. It works pretty well!