ARxVision
Siri with eyes
ARxVision is a wearable device that captures the world around us through audio and artificial intelligence to empower blind and low-vision individuals.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Inclusivity
by
ARxVision
About this launch
ARxVision
Siri with Eyes
ARxVision by
ARxVision
was hunted by
C L
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Inclusivity
. Made by
C L
. Featured on September 12th, 2022.
ARxVision
is not rated yet. This is ARxVision's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#23
