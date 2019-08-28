Log InSign up
Artpaper for iOS

Beautiful art wallpapers in retina quality for iPhone & iPad

Artpaper brings some of the world's finest art to your home screen. Browse through 1,300+ artworks in Retina quality and set them as wallpapers.
Discussion
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Hunter
Love the concept & product (could beta test it for a few weeks, ty @alex_chernikov ). A thing that just came to mind: is there a way to preview some of the artworks without downloading & installing the app?
Andrew Liakh
Maker
@alex_chernikov @__tosh Thanks for your kind words! Here's a link to the whole art collection: https://twopeoplesoftware.com/ar...
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Hunter
@alex_chernikov @liakh_andrii oh nice! will send it to a few friends
Pavlo Pedenko
I need another iOS device to test this. Upvoted blindly.
Anna Iarotska
Hiring
Super excited about this one, gonna try it out now!
Aladin
Love the simplicity of the app. It does what it's supposed to clearly without fuss. Perfect.
