Artpaper for iOS
Beautiful art wallpapers in retina quality for iPhone & iPad
#4 Product of the DayToday
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Love the concept & product (could beta test it for a few weeks, ty @alex_chernikov ). A thing that just came to mind: is there a way to preview some of the artworks without downloading & installing the app?
@alex_chernikov @__tosh Thanks for your kind words! Here's a link to the whole art collection: https://twopeoplesoftware.com/ar...
@alex_chernikov @liakh_andrii oh nice! will send it to a few friends
I need another iOS device to test this. Upvoted blindly.
Super excited about this one, gonna try it out now!