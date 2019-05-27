Artpaper 5K
Art wallpapers from the world's best galleries. 5K quality.
Turn your Mac's desktop into an art exhibition.
Artpaper puts over 1,300 artworks on your Mac's desktop. Featuring the world's most renowned galleries. See a fresh background as often as you want, all-automatic. Step up your art knowledge.
Why making side projects rocks, or our story of bringing art closer to peopleWhen the routine of working on your flagship product sucks you up, you start feeling tired or even worse - burned out - there's a simple remedy. It doesn't require you to lie low or go to Bali unplugged. It's way simpler, yet still embraces your creativity, lets you rewire your brain and have fun by working...
Artpaper Puts 5K Art Wallpapers On Your Mac - The Mac ObserverArtpaper is a neat Mac app that gives you high quality art wallpapers. You'll get a new wallpaper every day, or you can change the interval yourself, like getting a new wallpaper every day, week, 2 weeks, or month. It supports multiple displays so you can have a different wallpaper on each screen.
