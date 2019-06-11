Log InSign up
Artistic Deep Filters

Give your portraits and selfies an artistic new look.

ADF offers you 37 amazing filters to choose from to give your portraits and selfies an artistic new look and style.
It uses machine learning algorithms and APIs to generate amazing filters that give your selfies and portrait photos a brand new look.
Mehul Kanzariya
Mehul Kanzariya
Maker
Hello Product Hunt, We have been working on this app for the past couple of months. It uses Algorithmia's Deep Learning APIs to create amazing artworks from your image. ADF is a completely free app that runs entirely on ads. It doesn't have any IAPs and it doesn't have a watermark on the final image. Also, the app tries to provide the best possible quality in the final image. Hope you guys like it. Your feedback and suggestions are welcomed. Thanks!
