We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Artisankonect
Ranked #6 for today

Artisankonect

Connecting Clients with Nearby Artisans

Free Options
Artisankonect is a platform that connects users with the right artisan to get the job done for their home and office, do you need handyman now? Join Artisankonect today
Launched in Productivity, Tech by
Artisankonect
Polywork
Ad
Discover opportunities to collaborate
About this launch
ArtisankonectConnecting Clients with Nearby Artisans
0
reviews
2
followers
Artisankonect by
Artisankonect
was hunted by
Ayorinde Ayodeji
in Productivity, Tech. Made by
Ayorinde Ayodeji
and
barnabas kolo
. Featured on September 24th, 2022.
Artisankonect
is not rated yet. This is Artisankonect's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#160