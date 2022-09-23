Sign in
Artisankonect
Connecting Clients with Nearby Artisans
Artisankonect is a platform that connects users with the right artisan to get the job done for their home and office, do you need handyman now? Join Artisankonect today
Productivity
,
Tech
Artisankonect
About this launch
Artisankonect
Connecting Clients with Nearby Artisans
Artisankonect by
Artisankonect
Ayorinde Ayodeji
Productivity
,
Tech
Ayorinde Ayodeji
barnabas kolo
. Featured on September 24th, 2022.
Artisankonect
is not rated yet. This is Artisankonect's first launch.
