Personal podcasts with the people in your life

Artifact helps people record their stories. We set you up with a professional interviewer in our marketplace and we make it easy, from scheduling to hosting interviews over the phone, to delivering a polished edit that wouldn’t sound out of place on the radio.
Forget virality: This company is betting on podcasts that almost no one will hearYou might think 50 listens on a podcast is a massive flop. But to Artifact, that's a blockbuster. The audio startup isn't chasing big audiences - it makes podcasts that only you, your weird uncle, and maybe a few others would ever enjoy. Thought you'd heard the last of that Woodstock story?
YC-backed Artifact looks to make podcasts more personalHistorically, podcasts have been focused on appealing to as many listeners as possible. But Artifact, a new YC-backed company launching today, has a different idea. It all started when co-founder and CEO Ross Chanin lost his grandfather. He found himself wishing he'd spent more time asking hi...
Ross Chanin
Maker
Co-Founder & CEO @ Artifact
Hey PH! I'm Ross, a co-founder & the CEO at Artifact. Artifact was born out of a personal sense of loss: My grandfather passed away and I found myself regretting that I hadn’t captured him telling stories about his life. The problem (for me, anyway) was that I didn’t have an easy way to go deep with him. It was never the right time. Some of the questions I wanted to ask were quite personal. I’m not an audio engineer, so I was unsure what I would even do with the raw audio if I had recorded a conversation with him. When I mentioned what I wanted to do to a close friend—George Quraishi, a journalist and now a co-founder—he stopped me and said, “But that’s what journalists do. Why don’t you hire a journalist?” Fast-forward to today and our customers are telling us that there is magic in having a professional interviewer available at "the click of a button." Artifacts start at $175. Artifacts are... • Newlyweds capturing the story of how they met and fell in love—while it’s still fresh— to share today and down the road...with their future children. They then sign up with us for annual Artifact, to reflect on past year and think about what's next. • A surprise gift for a sister's birthday, where we interview her three best friends about her and their relationships over the years. • Interviews with parents about their personal memories of prior generations—bringing life and color to a family's heritage. And one specific thing that you guys will really get as product people is that customers keep teaching us about new ways of using Artifact every day—whether it is chronicling the highs and lows of a sports season with your teammates, reflecting on a solid quarter with your colleagues at work, or even capturing how your product makes a difference for your customers, in their own voices. We just feel lucky that be learning from our customers and it's why I'm so excited to get your questions, feedback, and learn about how you'd like to use Artifact!
