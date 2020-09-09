discussion
Ross Chanin
MakerCo-Founder & CEO @ Artifact
Hey PH! I'm Ross, a co-founder & the CEO at Artifact. Artifact was born out of a personal sense of loss: My grandfather passed away and I found myself regretting that I hadn’t captured him telling stories about his life. The problem (for me, anyway) was that I didn’t have an easy way to go deep with him. It was never the right time. Some of the questions I wanted to ask were quite personal. I’m not an audio engineer, so I was unsure what I would even do with the raw audio if I had recorded a conversation with him. When I mentioned what I wanted to do to a close friend—George Quraishi, a journalist and now a co-founder—he stopped me and said, “But that’s what journalists do. Why don’t you hire a journalist?” Fast-forward to today and our customers are telling us that there is magic in having a professional interviewer available at "the click of a button." Artifacts start at $175. Artifacts are... • Newlyweds capturing the story of how they met and fell in love—while it’s still fresh— to share today and down the road...with their future children. They then sign up with us for annual Artifact, to reflect on past year and think about what's next. • A surprise gift for a sister's birthday, where we interview her three best friends about her and their relationships over the years. • Interviews with parents about their personal memories of prior generations—bringing life and color to a family's heritage. And one specific thing that you guys will really get as product people is that customers keep teaching us about new ways of using Artifact every day—whether it is chronicling the highs and lows of a sports season with your teammates, reflecting on a solid quarter with your colleagues at work, or even capturing how your product makes a difference for your customers, in their own voices. We just feel lucky that be learning from our customers and it's why I'm so excited to get your questions, feedback, and learn about how you'd like to use Artifact!
