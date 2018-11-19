Arthur the Rubber Chicken

Rubber chickens are known for studying radiation in space, singing Star Wars theme songs and lately, helping teams have productive meetings.
I'm Arthur, a rubber chicken that you can squeeze every time you want to bring the conversation back to the main issue.
Feel free to overuse me!
Reviews
+2 reviews
- Pros:
- Cool design
- Cool concept
- Cool functionalitiesCons:
Too funny to be serious
I like the whole idea a lot, I just don't know if it is actually going to be useful for my meetingsCristina Botero has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Mauricio MoralesMaker@maomorales · Founder @ Rocka Venture Builder
Hey PH!! 🕵️♀️ 🕵 Mauricio from Dailybot here. We came up with the idea of Arthur 2 weeks ago after a very unproductive meeting we had. Our team is fully remote and we use Zoom on a daily basis for our meetings using the ‘raise hand’ feature often, but we lacked a more non-polite way to get everyone’s attention back to the main issue when necessary. We have made this fun way of having more productive meetings and are now sharing it with the world to get feedback and improve it. So go ahead and squeeze that chicken 🐓 and let us know what you think!
Upvote (5)Share·
🌟
Nick Walter@nickchuckwalter · Teaching code the fun way.
Hahaha, thought this was a physical chicken but was even more impressed with what was there. The hands up thing is cool too!
Upvote (3)Share·
Mauricio MoralesMaker@maomorales · Founder @ Rocka Venture Builder
@nickchuckwalter thanks for your feedback and we're glad to hear that you liked Arthur 🐓
Upvote Share·
🌟
Nick Walter@nickchuckwalter · Teaching code the fun way.
@maomorales 🐥
Upvote Share·
Juan José LondoñoMaker@pepelondono · Product & Strategy @Rocka.co
@nickchuckwalter Thanks for the love Nick! We are delighted with our vegan friendly chicken 😃
Upvote (1)Share·
⚡️
Mané Karen@mane_gharibyan · PR Specialist, Growth Hacker
I guess our team will get even more distracted :D
Upvote Share·