Home
→
Product
→
Artes Union
Ranked #12 for today
Artes Union
Talk about skin cancer/melanoma with an equal!
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Artes Union is a chat with skin cancer/melanoma warriors. Talk about oncology with an equal! Our operators have been (or are) undergoing treatment for skin cancer/melanoma and will understand you like no one else. And they are ready to communicate!
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
User Experience
+3 by
Artes Union
About this launch
Artes Union
Talk about oncology with an equal
1
review
2
followers
Artes Union by
Artes Union
was hunted by
Ann Ezexel
in
Android
,
iOS
,
User Experience
. Featured on August 24th, 2022.
Artes Union
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Artes Union's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#71
