Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ArtBeats
ArtBeats
A simple musical sequencer built to have no barrier to entry
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A simple sequencer where you can create visual patterns and listen to them, with the ability to change the instrumentation, tempo, swing, and more.
Launched in
Music
,
Art
by
ArtBeats
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
ArtBeats
A simple musical sequencer built to have no barrier to entry
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
ArtBeats by
ArtBeats
was hunted by
Shri Khalpada
in
Music
,
Art
. Made by
Shri Khalpada
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
ArtBeats
is not rated yet. This is ArtBeats's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#103
Report