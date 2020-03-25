Art Master
A trivia game for art enthusiasts around the world.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Adam Cooper
Maker
As we are confined to our homes in self-isolation, we thought it best to create something that could help pass the time; especially if you're longing for the days that you spent at museums, gallery openings, and art fairs around the world. To assist with that, we're announcing the launch of Art Master, a game that challenges your knowledge of the art world. The game is simple. Pick a category and get asked a set of questions challenging you to identify the piece of art created by the artist in question. If you get the question right, fantastic! You’ll earn points and badges. If you get it wrong, then you’ll have the opportunity of learning more about the artist and their backgrounds.
UpvoteShare
About as good of a substitute for my monthly museum trips as I've found in these lockdown days
UpvoteShare