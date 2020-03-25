  1. Home
A trivia game for art enthusiasts around the world.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Pick a category and be shown a set of questions asking if you can identify the piece of art created by the artist in question. If you can, then you'll earn points and badges. If you can not, then you'll have the opportunity to learn more.
As we are confined to our homes in self-isolation, we thought it best to create something that could help pass the time; especially if you're longing for the days that you spent at museums, gallery openings, and art fairs around the world. To assist with that, we're announcing the launch of Art Master, a game that challenges your knowledge of the art world. The game is simple. Pick a category and get asked a set of questions challenging you to identify the piece of art created by the artist in question. If you get the question right, fantastic! You’ll earn points and badges. If you get it wrong, then you’ll have the opportunity of learning more about the artist and their backgrounds.
About as good of a substitute for my monthly museum trips as I've found in these lockdown days
