Home
→
Product
→
ArrayList
Ranked #16 for today
ArrayList
A Super Simple Cloud List DB ( No-login & Free )
Free
Easily store Email Subscribtions, Form Submissions, etc to cloud list db. Works perfectly with your static webpages. Its free and no signup required.
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Database
by
ArrayList
About this launch
ArrayList by
ArrayList
was hunted by
Kishore
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Database
. Made by
Kishore
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
ArrayList
is not rated yet. This is ArrayList's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#32
