  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ArrayCat
ArrayCat

ArrayCat

Convert a list of data into an array

Free
ArrayCat is a free tool for converting a list of data into an array. For example, you can convert CSV file into PHP array. Or, into a JavaScript array. Or even into an SQL insertion thingie, which is technically not an array.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech by
ArrayCat
About this launch
0
reviews
7
followers
was hunted by
Stefan Calin
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
jouni flemming
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is ArrayCat's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#71