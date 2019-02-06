Arrangr, the knowledge leader in “intelligent” scheduling, is the fastest and easiest way to arrange a business meeting or get-together - virtually or in-person. Arrangr eliminates the frustrating back-and-forth texts, emails and phone calls with one simple to use platform. In as little as 30 seconds a complete meeting can now be arranged. Try Free
Reviews
- Pros:
Disclaimer: I'm a co-founder. Top pros: it is dead simple to use, and has more flexibility than anything else out there.Cons:
Arrangr could have more robust inbound "appointment-taking" abilities
Arrangr's proactive 1-on-1 invites and its collaborative event polling are unique and best in class.Ryan Moody has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Really easy to use; also like that the group scheduling allows for some nuance between no-go times and maybe-OK times.Cons:
None yet for new software. Would love the team to do integrations directly into email.
I'd love to be able to pull up Arrangr from inside my email client to propose times.Syam Palakurthy has used this product for one month.