Retool 7,395 upvotes

Retool has been awesome for us and made it super easy to build internal apps, which has saved us a ton of time since we don't have to use eng resources to create internal tools

PostHog 856 upvotes

We switched to PostHog from another analytics tool and we've been super impressed - we rely on Session Replay daily and love being able to quickly spin up new charts and dashboards

ChatGPT by OpenAI 7,267 upvotes

We use ChatGPT-4o to power Arrange's plans and generate excellent suggestions for users - we've tried all the other models and this one is by far the best