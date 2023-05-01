Products
Home
→
Product
→
Armed
Armed
Never lose your Mac again
Introducing Armed, a macOS application designed to provide users with an extra layer of security when leaving their devices unattended in public spaces such as libraries or coffee shops.
Launched in
Mac
Open Source
GitHub
+1 by
Armed
Armed
Never lose your mac again.
Armed by
Armed
was hunted by
Aayush Pokharel
in
Mac
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
Aayush Pokharel
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Armed
is not rated yet. This is Armed's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
