Armadill.me
Remote working reporting tool
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Hunter
This mindlessly simple free web tool helps remote employees to have a better structure for their workdays by having to pick only 3 priorities for each day and working towards achieving them. It forces you to be intentional with your work priorities and provides an alternative for the typical 9-to-5 workday structure that's more typical for office-based companies. Great progress is made by moving the needle every single day and working on the right priorities in a really transparent way.
I've been waiting for a product like this! 👏 I was wondering about the 3 goals limit - what's the background of it and can we expect this to become a setting or so?
Wow, super tool for all the Kanban believers :)
