arlim

Release your concentration with alarms

I had realized that I've been missing a lot of things because of concentrating on programming.
So, I made 'arlim'.
You can set your alarms like 'lunch time', 'bedtime', 'quitting time' without any download. It will be working even if you close your browser.
