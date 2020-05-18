Discussion
GARCINBaptiste
Maker
Hey Product Hunters ! I made this new thing called Arithmr. Here’s the problem I had, and the solution I thought of: 🤔Problem The problem is that every time I match with someone on Tinder it’s hard to figure out what are our common interests and what could be my first message. You could say just send a pickup line that’s a no brainer duh. I'm originally from France and | know that pickup lines are less well-received than in the states. I can relate, it’s not always easy to be creative when talking to a match with no bio or crispy details on the two available photos to make a pun out of and get a good conversation going. So what do I want? I want to get a quick overview of what are our similar YouTube subscriptions. What are the cool videos we both watched? What does my match would like to watch that they haven’t yet? What channels they would probably like? 🛠️ Solution When I saw that when logging with Google you could get YouTube channels subscriptions. I thought, maybe I can make this into an app. So I made a basic Tinder clone with only Google sign up (or else it won’t work) and then you can add a photo and start swiping. Think about this, you can link your Instagram on Tinder but not your YouTube channel. What if we could? Well, that’s basically what I made! First 3 to signup will get lifetime premium access 🎁 If you like the idea and want it to grow please consider buying the premium tier for a one-time payment of 9,99$ made available only for early adopters and product hunters ❤️
