Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Ariglad
Ranked #14 for today
Ariglad
The only help desk built for HR teams.
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ariglad is effortless ticket management for people teams.
Launched in
Human Resources
,
Ticketing
by
Ariglad
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
Ariglad
The only help desk built for HR teams.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Ariglad by
Ariglad
was hunted by
Alex Kavel
in
Human Resources
,
Ticketing
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
Ariglad
is not rated yet. This is Ariglad's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
-
Report