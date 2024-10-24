Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from AreYouSafe? 2.0
See AreYouSafe? 2.0’s previous launch →
Home
Product
AreYouSafe? - Employee Safety Check
AreYouSafe? - Employee Safety Check
Send safety checks to employees in 60 secs during a crisis
Visit
Upvote 5
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Your personalized crisis management assistant, ideal for safety professionals and Human resources teams to use during an emergency.
Launched in
Human Resources
School
Survival
by
AreYouSafe? 2.0
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
AreYouSafe? 2.0
Easily Trigger Safety Checks During Crisis Under 60 seconds!
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
AreYouSafe? - Employee Safety Check by
AreYouSafe? 2.0
was hunted by
Vipassana
in
Human Resources
,
School
,
Survival
. Made by
Vipassana
. Featured on October 28th, 2024.
AreYouSafe? 2.0
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 27th, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report