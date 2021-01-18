discussion
Deb Pratiher
MakerFounder @Costart @Trackr
Hey Product Hunt! 🐱🤩 Today we’re launching something that is the future of retail shopping online - [AR]evele ⚡ We are democratizing AR with our no-code toolkit for anyone to easily create immersive and interactive Augmented Reality experiences and build campaigns that authentically connect and convert users. 🚀 Launch your campaign in 3 easy steps 🚀 - Connect 🔗 -Easily connect your ecommerce store - Create 📝 - Build your experience with custom brand assets - Share 🤳- Launch your campaign to any channel with one link ⚡️Excited to revolutionize your ads? Join as a Revele Brand Partner ⚡️ We'll work closely with you to drive hype for your launch and get help with existing marketing tools. Fill out this quick 5 min form: https://c9wa1aphmq1.typeform.com... 🤔 What You Can Build 🥳 - AR Experience for Ads & Social Media: Delight and capture your audience by integrating AR into your campaign. Also, add interactive personalized - - - Quizzes & Offers in your experience. - Website Experience: Capture your audience the minute they come on your website through pop-ups. - Offline AR Experiences: Product packaging, Pop-up Portal
