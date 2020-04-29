Are we out of masks? 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Yury
Maker
We've been working hard on a new release of our mask tracker (on a new, simpler domain, btw), based both on feedback and major changes in the market. We now scrape and track masks from DHgate.com (here's how we do it: https://areweoutofmasks.com/blog...), a marketplace for wholesalers that lets consumers buy in small batches. To our knowledge, we're the only ones doing this. We've also published exhaustive articles on masks (do you want to read the story of modern masks from the plague doctor who developed them? We've transcribed excerpts from his monograph here: https://areweoutofmasks.com/blog... - and so on). Since we heard a number of people express concerns about the entire project, I'm addressing those questions here: Q: "Surgical masks and, more than that, N95s (equiv. or not) should be saved for medical crew" A: While there is something of a shortage of 3M-branded N95 masks, there is a growing surplus of functionally equivalent masks in China, much to the consternation of the thousands of factories and distributors that have ramped up to meet increasing demand. We've published an article addressing this: https://areweoutofmasks.com/blog... We also built this site *for* medical crew, as we found our doctor friends in the US were forced to order masks for themselves to circumvent restrictive procurement policies in their hospitals. And we're now tracking the stock of reusable masks, as well as providing information on how to make your own, if you insist. Finally, we encourage you to buy and donate masks. Many people shipping many small batches into their countries is a more reliable, distributed mechanism than bulk buys with upfront payments, no escrow, potential customs seizures, etc. Q: Are non-N95 respirator standards worse? A: Most international standards are equivalent. Some are better in a number of dimensions. Brand loyalty to 3M and the N95 standard (on the part of the FDA and many consumers) is one of drivers of this perceived shortage. You can read our exhaustive post on mask types and standards here and decide for yourself: https://areweoutofmasks.com/blog... Q: Are masks from China fake? A: There are counterfeit 3M-branded masks out there, and some people may fake destination country certifications, but counterfeit branding is not the same as a "fake" mask. You'll note that most of the articles decrying the supposed influx of fakes don't explain in what way they're fake - are they not up to advertised standard? Are they not made from meltblown fabric? We'll also be publishing a detailed article on how to do basic tests of masks you receive and how to verify the many certifications mask vendors display. The safest method is to order small batches from multiple vendors. If you do receive inferior product or none at all, DHgate and AliExpress have both handled disputes and refunds well, based on our own experience and feedback we've received. In any case, virtually any face covering that's non-toxic is better than none. Q: Aren't masks really hard to produce? A: No, not any more than a myriad of other simple products that factories produce every day. There's nothing magical about the meltblown fabric used for masks, about stamping earloops or cutting them into shape. Factories roll out 500,000 iPhones per day. This is considerably easier. Because of this and the increasing demand, production in China has ramped up enormously, with thousands of small-time entrepreneurs buying nearly fully automated machines and large-scale manufacturers realigning to produce masks - of all types combined, they're producing upwards of 200 million per day. From March 1 through April 4th, China exported 3.86 billion masks. The production of the required melt-blown fabric has scaled up enormously. You can find out more here https://areweoutofmasks.com/blog... and here https://areweoutofmasks.com/blog.... Q: Masks don't help! The virus is too small etc. A: Though this is intuitive to some, it's not borne out in practice, for interesting reasons: https://areweoutofmasks.com/blog... and https://areweoutofmasks.com/blog... Q: You have affiliate links and this is bad. A: We'll soon be hundredaires at this rate, in the lucrative 2% referral fee game. IMO, if we've spent the time and energy to promote listings on another site because they've done a terrible job of making them accessible or applying adequate quality filters, they should pay a tax for it. That tax doesn't come out of your pocket. That said, if you have a source of reliable supply that we can scrape, parse and keep up to date, but which doesn't offer any kind of commission, we'll add it. Our goal is to inform people that 1. they should wear masks and 2. supply exists, so there's no excuse not to. To note, we encourage you to order before the Chinese Labor Day holiday, May 1-5.
UpvoteShare