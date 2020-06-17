Discussion
1 Review
Marty
Maker
I was inspired to create Ardoor after my own troubles with finding homes for sale. Growing up in Pittsburgh, I would bike by this one place for two years and literally every time I went by it, I was like, this is it. I really didn't want any of the homes that were for sale and found that they were actually pretty limited. I hope you find this useful as a way to let owners of homes, like my home in Pittsburgh, that you would be interested in buying it when the owner considers selling!
