  1. Home
  2.  → Ardoor

Ardoor

Indicate interest in any off-market home

Ardoor allows you to indicate interest in any off-market home in the United States. Think of Ardoor as a way of saying “keep me in mind” for that home down the street you’ve always wanted. When a homeowner is ready to sell, Ardoor connects both parties!
Ardoor | A New Way To Find Your HomeConnecting buyers and homeowners of off market homes. Find your next home today!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Marty
Marty
Maker
I was inspired to create Ardoor after my own troubles with finding homes for sale. Growing up in Pittsburgh, I would bike by this one place for two years and literally every time I went by it, I was like, this is it. I really didn't want any of the homes that were for sale and found that they were actually pretty limited. I hope you find this useful as a way to let owners of homes, like my home in Pittsburgh, that you would be interested in buying it when the owner considers selling!
UpvoteShare