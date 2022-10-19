Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Arctic Wallet
Arctic Wallet
Multi-chain non-custodial crypto wallet
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Arctic wallet is a multi-chain non-custodial crypto wallet, that doesn't hold any user's data. Arctic supports more than 150 crypto assets in 25+ chains. You can store, exchange and buy crypto in one place.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Arctic Wallet
Switchboard
Ad
Work side-by-side, even when you’re not in the same room
Learn more
About this launch
Arctic Wallet
Arctic Wallet is a multi-chain non-custodial crypto wallet
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Arctic Wallet by
Arctic Wallet
was hunted by
Arctic Jackie
in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Arctic Jackie
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
Arctic Wallet
is not rated yet. This is Arctic Wallet's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#165
Report