Home
→
Product
→
archive.com
archive.com
AI tools that make saving UGC and tracking influencers chill
20% off for three months
•
Free Options
Archive automatically collects your brand’s UGC so you never have to scroll social media feeds in search of content again. Organize your assets, manage Usage Rights, and analyze real-time engagement data to unlock the full power of your content.
Launched in
Marketing automation
Influencer marketing
Social media marketing
by
archive.com
Sidebar
About this launch
archive.com
Still manually hunting UGC? Quit scrolling for good
archive.com by
archive.com
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Marketing automation
,
Influencer marketing
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Paul Benigeri
,
Bobby Huang
,
Geoffrey Woo
,
Rovi Fernandez
,
Ana Lopez
,
Alexandra Khadeka
,
Kizza Ebaldone
,
Alex Larionov
,
George Hou
and
Mikhail Dyomin
. Featured on June 7th, 2023.
archive.com
is not rated yet. This is archive.com's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
