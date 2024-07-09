Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Archfy
Archfy
Simple way to visualize your product architecture
Visit
Upvote 26
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Archfy has two major features — component roadmap and whiteboard. With component roadmap you can visualize architecture of your product in tree-like style. Using whiteboard you can create logic of certain feature, lists, code snippets and more.
Launched in
SaaS
Maker Tools
by
Archfy
Pexx
Ad
USDT & USDC to bank accounts in minutes
About this launch
Archfy
Simple Way to Visualize Architecture of Your Product
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Archfy by
Archfy
was hunted by
Maks | foundergrowth.store
in
SaaS
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Maks | foundergrowth.store
. Featured on July 12th, 2024.
Archfy
is not rated yet. This is Archfy's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report