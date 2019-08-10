Arcane Office Sheets
Privacy-focused alternative to Google Sheets.
Hi everyone ✌️, Walterion is here, and I'm excited to introduce you to Arcane Sheets ✨, a secure and GDPR compliant alternative for Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel. As we keep hearing about data breach news of big companies like Dropbox or WhatsApp, it is harder for us to keep trusting them with our file and personal data, and it made us think about finding a better way. We believe the best way to keep data secure is not having them in the first place. That's why we choose the server-less solution, in another word, blockchain. The most challenging part for us was designing a blockchain app that doesn't look like a blockchain app! We wanted to make the transition from centralized to decentralized solutions as smoothly as possible. That is where Blockstack comes in to help us with a secure and decentralized authentication service, working on Bitcoin blockchain. Arcane Sheets is a full-featured online spreadsheet. You can create documents or import from Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel. All save and secure on blockchain-based cloud storage with high industry standard encryptions. You can also create a share link and start collaborating in private too. It is Free and available for use in any modern browser right now. I can't wait to hear what you think. Please do not hesitate to ask me any questions.
@sanketsohaliya We use Blockstack for authentication; It is made on top of Bitcoin blockchain to store your private key. We get a new private key from the master one for each app (in this case Arcane Sheets) and then with that key we make a hub with a unique address (just like BTC) and store the files encrypted there. Where will be the key stored? On your client in the Browser. The beautiful part is you can choose to have another storage on sign up. No matter where you want, all the files will be encrypted before leaving your Browser, So you always have the control on your data. Something like ProtonMail but for Office.
Thanks to @aaronoleary for the Hunt ✌️
@taichi_kato Hey Taichi. A deep question 😄. I explained the important reasons in the first comment but in summary, because we want to put the users in control of their data.
Hey @walterion1 Love the effort. But the description puts your app in a poor light. So If you say you built a sheets app using Blockstack Auth, it will make sense to people. I.E. Graphite Docs, Also maybe use an anlogy to say if graphite is the docs, arcane is the sheets. Just saying blockchain based google sheets makes it sound bonkers.
