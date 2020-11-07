  1. Home
Discover the impact your shopping and browsing habits have

Arbor helps you to make informed decisions about where and how you spend your money. By choosing the values that are most important to you, such as the environment, diversity, or many others, Arbor shows information on how each company aligns with your values.
Using Data For Good: Conscious Consuming - GoingGreenEveryone knows now that data collection happens every time you log onto your phone or use an app. With the amount of data being collected, you'd hope someone was utilizing it for good. This is where Your Arbor came in.
Abdullah Choudhry
Maker
Hello everyone, I am a cofounder of Arbor (www.yourarbor.com). The Arbor Browser Extension is the first product we have built from our big data platform. The Arbor Browser Extension allows you to see the impact companies create across important categories like environment, diversity, corruption, labor rights and so much more! We (@danny_grande and I) would love to hear your thoughts on the browser extension we just launched today!
Ann Weston
🎈
Really awesome beta stage product. Can't wait to see the final version. I already love using it!
