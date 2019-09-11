Log InSign up
Create and manage organisations on the blockchain

Aragon empowers you to freely organize and collaborate without borders or intermediaries. Create global, bureaucracy-free organizations, companies, and communities.
John Light
Hi Product Hunt! The Aragon community is excited to release 0.8 Camino, the latest version of our software for creating and managing organizations on Ethereum. https://aragon.org/camino/ https://blog.aragon.org/aragon-0... For the uninitiated, Aragon is a web and desktop client that enables you to create a new, digital-native company, membership, or reputation-based organization in just a few clicks, for less than the cost of a nice lunch. You can add tokenholders to your organization and directly co-manage funds and other assets, vote on proposals and surveys, govern permissions and authority in the organization, interact as a group directly with any other Ethereum applications, and much more. This product is great for teams that need a way to collectively manage Ethereum-based assets, gauge sentiment among their members, share power among stakeholders, and govern upgrades of Ethereum smart contract systems, all in a decentralized way. Aragon is aiming to be an all-in-one solution for running an organization using smart contracts instead of (or supplementary to) traditional legal contracts. Give Aragon 0.8 Camino a try and let us know what you think! Available now on the Ethereum mainnet and Rinkeby testnet. https://app.aragon.org
多达达
I used to want to create a global citizen.
Vlad Stan
This is such a great idea. I'd love to have my company on Aragon. I'm trying to enable my account, I click approve and nothing. Also I think you should have the chat enabled on the page, especially today if you're on product hunt.
Luis Díaz del Dedo
Go Go Go Guys!!!!! You rocks!
Nabil Naghdy
Congrats on the launch @licuende and @izqui9 !
