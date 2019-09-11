Discussion
John Light
Hi Product Hunt! The Aragon community is excited to release 0.8 Camino, the latest version of our software for creating and managing organizations on Ethereum. https://aragon.org/camino/ https://blog.aragon.org/aragon-0... For the uninitiated, Aragon is a web and desktop client that enables you to create a new, digital-native company, membership, or reputation-based organization in just a few clicks, for less than the cost of a nice lunch. You can add tokenholders to your organization and directly co-manage funds and other assets, vote on proposals and surveys, govern permissions and authority in the organization, interact as a group directly with any other Ethereum applications, and much more. This product is great for teams that need a way to collectively manage Ethereum-based assets, gauge sentiment among their members, share power among stakeholders, and govern upgrades of Ethereum smart contract systems, all in a decentralized way. Aragon is aiming to be an all-in-one solution for running an organization using smart contracts instead of (or supplementary to) traditional legal contracts. Give Aragon 0.8 Camino a try and let us know what you think! Available now on the Ethereum mainnet and Rinkeby testnet. https://app.aragon.org
