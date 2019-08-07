Log InSign up
AR Translator

AI-powered text recognition & translation app for iOS

AR Translator will instantly extract the text from the camera's video stream and translate it into any of 100+ languages.
AR photo mode is also supported.
The app uses our own AI-powered OCR (text recognition) technology, so you can recognize text offline.
Vasiliy Makritskiy
Maker
I'm the co-founder of this product. If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer them.
