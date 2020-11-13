discussion
Joseph Sapien
MakerEntrepreneur and Youth STEAM Nonprofit
As a father of two teens and an involved member of the education community, I highly recognize the value science fairs can create in our youth. Over the last eight months alone, educators have struggled to find a balance between providing immersive learning experiences with effective technology that functions seamlessly with applications like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. This challenge is carrying over to the administration of science fairs, which have historically proven to be one of the most important activities that future innovators participate in. This year when COVID-19 hit, we were inspired to develop an innovative program for science fairs. Educators who conduct science fairs have seen little programmatic changes over the years to the traditional model. Amplified with COVID-19, which has stalled the ability to congregate and have expos, there was a problem that needed to be solved, and that is where augmented reality is helping us inspire and excite students while providing a platform to participate in a fully remote science fair. We call it the “AR Science Fair.” With the support of our sponsors Microsoft & El Paso Electric, we introduce students to new technologies to support STEAM learning and showcase innovative ed-tech solutions to challenges raised by the global pandemic. AR Science Fair electrolyzes the science fair process by allowing students to submit a new wave of innovative projects electronically (at ARSciencefair.com) and display AR projects via an app. By the completion of the program, we will publish the first fully augmented reality science fair book that will encourage parents and students to scan and witness the best science fair projects in AR. With the right distribution channels and partners, who knows, maybe, science fairs can be as innovative as the innovations they are trying to produce from our students. The purposeful use of immersive technology may help efforts to increase the number of students pursuing careers in STEM. This disruption is worth experiencing!
