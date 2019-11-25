Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tyler Dodge
Maker
I built this game over the course of the last year as a side project to my consultancy. It has the clear distinction of being the only beer pong game to use PBR (Physically Based Rendering.) My friends Ty Moss and Chris Chann have been with this project since the beginning. Kendal James provided UX design guidance and most of the UI assets. Jose Rodriguez created all of the 3D models. @kzwavy handled the sound design. The game would've been a lot less legit without all of their input. I built it using ARKit, SceneKit, GameKit, ReplayKit, UIKit, AdMob, Swinject (https://github.com/Swinject/Swin...), SwinjectAutoregistration (https://github.com/Swinject/Swin...), PromiseKit (https://github.com/mxcl/PromiseKit), and CryptoSwift (https://github.com/krzyzanowskim...) I'd be happy to answer any questions about the game.
UpvoteShare