Aqueux Wallpapers

Pixel Distributor
Been a little while, ProductHunt! Aqueux is a project I've put together as a throwback to my favourite desktop wallpaper of all time, the default Aqua wallpaper from Mac OS X Tiger 😍 I’ve returned to using that wallpaper a fair bit over the years, but these days the highest resolution you’ll find it in is 5K (and with a fair amount of compression). Aqueux is a modern take on the classic, with sharper lines, vibrant P3 color, full 6k resolution for both portrait and landscape displays, and it’s fully dynamic, switching between at least 2 variants with macOS appearance changes. The desktop collection includes installers for Mac, so the wallpapers are installed directly and appear within the Desktop & Screen Saver prefpane with proper thumbnails. All wallpapers have light and dark modes, and the ‘Daylight’ versions gradually change between 8 and 16 variants based on the sun position in your location. ☀️ There’s also a free mobile set, where the wallpapers are redrawn specifically for iPhone and iPad. I’ve had a ton of fun (and pain) working on this and putting together the website and infrastructure to support it, which I’m hoping to write up when I find a little time. If anyone’s interested about the stack or anything else in the meantime, I’m happy to chat about it on Twitter! And also thanks so much @chrismessina for posting! 🙏
I love seeing this classic redefined for modern devices. Amazing work, Hector!
Love this collection — so well done and such a clever use of Dynamic Wallpapers!
There are few designers with as strong an eye for detail and delight as @dizzyup, and this project is no exception. Prepare to be transported back to the best days of 2005— updating your LiveJournal via iJournal, listening to Gwen Stefani's Hollaback Girl, texting on a Motorola Razr—but updated for modern devices. It's high nostalgia in high fidelity. Awesome work! 😄
You've done it again, Hector. Love these! 🤘
Cool! Will you be adding more wallpapers?