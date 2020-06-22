Discussion
Peter Gao
Maker
Hi all, @quinn_johnson and I are the co-founders of Aquarium! We previously led the perception and ML engineering teams at Cruise, where we built the deep learning systems for a self driving car. Our goal is to give ML teams the same world class tooling that companies like Waymo, Tesla, and Cruise already have. We want to scale the improvement in your ML models proportional to the amount of data you have instead of the amount of engineering time you put in. Our tools find common problems in datasets like data anomalies, label quality issues, and patterns of model failures. We then integrate into your labeling provider to help you edit your dataset or sample the best data to improve your model performance the next time you retrain. Some of our customers have already improved their model performance 20% using our tools! If you’re interested in learning more or trying our tools on your own dataset, email me at pgao@aquarium-learn.com and we can get you set up! We’ll also be here answering questions.
