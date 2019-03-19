Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Aquarelo
Aquarelo
Improve, convert and scan your colors.
iPhone
Design Tools
+ 2
get it
UPVOTE
6
Featured
an hour ago
Tweet
Share
Embed
Improve, convert and scan your colors.
1 - Choose and type one or two colors: hex / rgb value, color name, Pantone, Material Design color.
2 - Set steps and choose a color format.
3 - Just click to copy the color, done!
Reviews
Would you recommend Aquarelo to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Hunter
Giovanni
Makers
Giovanni
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.