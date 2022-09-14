Products
Aqilio
Ranked #17 for today
Aqilio
Rapidly build user flows for your Vue.js app
Aqilio is a tool for developers to easily route users through a user flow. Quickly set up a user flow, import it into your Vue app with our NPM plugin, it's that easy.
Launched in
User Experience
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Aqilio
About this launch
Aqilio
Rapidly build user flows for your Vue.js app
Aqilio by
Aqilio
was hunted by
Matt Socha
in
User Experience
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Matt Socha
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Aqilio
is not rated yet. This is Aqilio's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#110
