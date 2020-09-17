  1. Home
Helping individuals and teams assess their adaptability.

Use our interactive chatbot to answer questions from Aida (our AQ assistant). Instantly unlock an insightful dashboard that houses your scores across the dimensions, giving you or your team a full adaptability report plus actions to help improve your results.
AQai Assessments & Coaching is raising £125,000 investment on Crowdcube. Capital At Risk.AQai is an Adaptability Quotient (AQ) assessment & coaching platform. Personal report dashboards show how people adapt to change. It provides insights that will make it easy to understand & improve, all supported by our conversational chatbot UX.AQai has secured paid pilots with multiple large corporates like GSK.
How To Thrive During Changing Time - The Adaptability Quotient You Need To Know And ImproveNick Nanton, who has just worked with AQai to produce a mini-documentary about adaptability, quoted "We're not all in the same boat, but we're in the same storm". AQai for the first time has developed an AQ measurement broken down into ability, character and environment to help us navigate change.
1 Review5.0/5
Nic MahaneyProduct - NOT Baby Forest Whitaker
Congrats @adaptcharlie and the rest of the AQai team!
Charlie Penwarden
Maker
Product Lead at AQai
@nicmahaney thanks Nic!
Charlie Penwarden
Maker
Product Lead at AQai
So excited to share with you the culmination of our team's hard graft over the past 2-3 years pulling together the first comprehensive assessment of adaptability for individuals and teams within organizations. And how to improve it! Our AQ (Adaptability Quotient) model is based on academic and organizational research plus over 100 scientific publications all within the Financial Times' Top 50 Journals. Measuring traits like your resilience, mindset, mental flexibility, unlearn, emotional health, hopefulness, motivation and thinking styles, work stress, company support, team support and more! All within a 20 minute conversational chatbot experience. Take the assessment today with a complimentary discount code especially for the ProductHunt community use code PRODUCTHUNT when you get to the checkout.
