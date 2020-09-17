discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Nic MahaneyProduct - NOT Baby Forest Whitaker
Congrats @adaptcharlie and the rest of the AQai team!
Share
Upvote (1)
@nicmahaney thanks Nic!
UpvoteShare
So excited to share with you the culmination of our team's hard graft over the past 2-3 years pulling together the first comprehensive assessment of adaptability for individuals and teams within organizations. And how to improve it! Our AQ (Adaptability Quotient) model is based on academic and organizational research plus over 100 scientific publications all within the Financial Times' Top 50 Journals. Measuring traits like your resilience, mindset, mental flexibility, unlearn, emotional health, hopefulness, motivation and thinking styles, work stress, company support, team support and more! All within a 20 minute conversational chatbot experience. Take the assessment today with a complimentary discount code especially for the ProductHunt community use code PRODUCTHUNT when you get to the checkout.
Share
Upvote (1)