aPulse
aPulse
A one-file Node.js server status monitoring tool
aPulse is a lightweight, open-source NodeJS tool for server status monitoring and notifications. Easily configurable, notifications via Telegram, Slack, Discord... Track latency, validate content, and real-time dashboard. No dependencies!
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
Maker Tools
+1 by
aPulse
About this launch
aPulse
A One-File Nodejs Server Status Monitoring Tool.
aPulse by
aPulse
was hunted by
ybouane
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
ybouane
. Featured on October 15th, 2024.
aPulse
is not rated yet. This is aPulse's first launch.
