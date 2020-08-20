discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Shanif Dhanani
Maker
Thank you @kevin for hunting us! Hello hunters, I am Shanif, co-founder and CEO at Apteo. Apteo is a no code analytics platform that empowers teams of all shapes and sizes to visualize, analyze, and predict their data in a matter of minutes. We’re most excited to announce our new feature: Predictive Insights. Predictive Insights is a powerful tool that enables anyone to find the key drivers of their top KPIs. Simply connect your data, select which KPI you’re optimizing for, and in a matter of minutes we produce which factors have the most influence on that KPI. Some use cases of Predictive Insights include understanding which factors drive: - User churn - Employee engagement and attrition - eCommerce sales So say you want to predict which users are most likely to churn. You have a spreadsheet with columns of data about your user like: source, age, gender, time on platform, etc… With Predictive Insights, we will be able to tell you things like “People over the age of 33 who came from Twitter are the most likely to churn.” You can then focus your retention efforts on these individuals and optimize your advertising spend to focus on individuals least likely to churn. No coding, SQL, or Excel knowledge required. You can get started for free at www.apteo.co/product-hunt We’re also offering 1 month of our Pro tier for FREE to all Hunters. Comment below and we’ll get you all set up. We'd love to get feedback on the design, onboarding and overall experience. I'm also happy to answer any questions!
UpvoteShare
Love this - No Code is definitely the way to go, giving more people access to the kind of tools that were limited to highly technical people previously
UpvoteShare