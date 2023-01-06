Products
Home
→
Product
→
Aptakube
Aptakube
Manage Kubernetes clusters from your desktop
A modern, lightweight and multi cluster desktop client for Kubernetes. Connect to multiple clusters simultaneously as if it was just one big cluster. View logs and manage all your Kubernetes resources from your machine!
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Aptakube
About this launch
Aptakube
Manage your Kubernetes clusters from your desktop
Aptakube by
Aptakube
was hunted by
Guilherme Oenning
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Guilherme Oenning
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
Aptakube
is not rated yet. This is Aptakube's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#176
