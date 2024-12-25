Subscribe
Integrate stories & other growth tools in App or website
AppStorys allows you to integrate growth tools like Stories, Short Videos, Floaters, Banners, Coachmarks, PiP Videos, CSAT, Quizzes, Surveys and more in your App or website in less than 30 minutes
Free Options
Launch tags:
Customer SuccessUser ExperienceDeveloper Tools

Meet the team

About this launch
Integrate stories & other growth tools in App or website
AppStorys by
AppStorys
was hunted by
Saarthak Srivastav
in Customer Success, User Experience, Developer Tools. Made by
Saarthak Srivastav
. Featured on January 1st, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is AppStorys's first launch.