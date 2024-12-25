Launches
AppStorys
Integrate stories & other growth tools in App or website
Visit
Upvote 56
AppStorys allows you to integrate growth tools like Stories, Short Videos, Floaters, Banners, Coachmarks, PiP Videos, CSAT, Quizzes, Surveys and more in your App or website in less than 30 minutes
Free Options
Launch tags:
Customer Success
•
User Experience
•
Developer Tools
1 month free
Meet the team
About this launch
Integrate stories & other growth tools in App or website
56
2
was hunted by
Saarthak Srivastav
in
. Made by
Saarthak Srivastav
Featured on January 1st, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is AppStorys's first launch.