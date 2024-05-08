Launches
AppStor
AppStor
Organize, manage & trade your software tools effortlessly
Organize, manage, and trade your software tools & LTDs effortlessly. Never lose track, miss a deal, or forget a refund deadline again.
Launched in
Productivity
Tech
Database
by
AppStor
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
AppSumo.com
2,020 upvotes
The source of most of my deals and the inspiration behind AppStor!
Glide
7 upvotes
I haven't found a better way to turn my ideas into MVPs and beyond
About this launch
AppStor
Organize, manage, and trade your software tools effortlessly
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
AppStor by
AppStor
was hunted by
Rajeev Shah
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Database
. Made by
Rajeev Shah
. Featured on May 18th, 2024.
AppStor
is not rated yet. This is AppStor's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
