discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Yashlin Maistry
MakerCEO and Full Software Engineer
👋 Hey fellow hunters and makers. 👋 Hope everyone made the most of the holidays. TLDR: A common issue startups run into is integrating Stripe into their apps - it is not hard, just time consuming. We designed a client-side toolkit that can help to take payments and create subscriptions - NO SERVER REQUIRED 🙌 📖 Creating your tech startup is an exciting journey BUT there are a few things that slow you down. For us, it was building and then maintaining integrations with 3rd party APIs. In small teams, it can be a nightmare switching between frontend and backend and testing new APIs can be tedious We built Appstitch to help startups launch faster. It's a straightforward typescript library to help you integrate Stripe faster - and importantly without building a backend server What APIs do we have? We wanted to make the post popular/useful APIs available including; Customers Accounts SetupIntents PaymentIntents Charges Subscriptions Prices Sources Invoices Refunds ....and a few less common ones too! We are consistently adding more but feel free to tweet us if you think we are missing a really useful one Let us know if you need help and we can get you rolling 🙂 P.S. We have a Twilio library that is currently in beta and should be out at the start of February
Share