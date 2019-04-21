Setup a local development environment inside Visual Studio Code and write your Apps Script projects in modern JavaScript. Build GSuite add-ons and other web applications that integrate with Gmail, Google Drive, Docs and all the other Google services.
Amit AgarwalMaker@labnol · Web geek, Tech columnist
Google Apps Script ships with a Cloud IDE so you can get started quickly but it doesn't support any of the modern JavaScript features that were introduced in ES6 and later. I wrote the Apps Script Starter Kit to help you quickly set up a local development environment inside Visual Studio Code. You can now write Apps Script code using all the newer features of JavaScript and it still requires zero build configuration. The same kit has been used to build popular GSuite add-ons like Gmail Mail Merge and Document Studio that automate workflows using Google APIs. Apps Script Starter: https://github.com/labnol/apps-s... Video Tutorial: https://youtu.be/KxdCIbeO4Uk Mail Merge for Gmail: https://chrome.google.com/websto... Document Studio: https://chrome.google.com/websto...
